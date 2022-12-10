Mandous cyclone: 4 killed in rain-related incidents

Chennai: Cyclonic storm Mandous, which crossed the coast at Mamallapuram near here, has weakened into a deep depression but the weather system impacted the city and its neighbourhoods, uprooting a number of trees.

Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed when the weather system crossed the coast in the intervening night of December 9 and 10, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Four persons were killed, he said without elaborating.

Civic agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation here, were involved in removing the fallen trees.

"The cyclonic storm Mandous (meaning treasure box) weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th December," the IMD Chennai said in a tweet in the early hours of Saturday.