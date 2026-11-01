- Congress wishes to run democracy according to the law of Gandhi family, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin
- CM Revanth Reddy vows to fight for the fight against vote deletion
- Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement
- Symbol Mix-Up in Vijayawada's 55th Division Brings Polling to a Halt
- Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District
- Rajasthan IAS-IPS Couple Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas Worth Rs 5.5 Crore
- Comprehensive security grid built for today’s municipal polls
- Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala Srivari temple scheduled for Nov 8
Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy
In Short
Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials said naval personnel intercepted the fishermen's trawler around 1 a.m. while they were fishing between Katchatheevu islet and North Mannar.
Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Thangachimadam were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy early on Sunday, adding to a series of detentions that have prompted repeated demands for government intervention and a lasting solution to the fishing dispute.
Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials said naval personnel intercepted the fishermen's trawler around 1 a.m. while they were fishing between Katchatheevu islet and North Mannar.
The fishermen, detained on allegations of poaching, were taken with their vessel to a Sri Lankan naval port.
Officials identified them as Placius, 41; Alagu Pandi, 22; Antony Pitchai, 33; Rabin, 21; Nelson, 58; Arulananda Xavier, 65; and Sahaya Anand, 34. All seven belong to fishing communities in Ramanathapuram district.
The Fisheries Department had issued 398 tokens on Saturday for fishing operations. Those who ventured out were scheduled to return on Sunday evening, but the seven men were detained before completing their trip.
Fishermen’s leaders condemned the arrests and urged the Central and State governments to secure their release at the earliest. They said the incident had come as a shock with Deepavali approaching.
"We will convene a meeting of all fishermen associations in the coastal district and decide the next course of action,” a fishermen’s leader said.
The latest detention follows the arrest of nine Rameswaram fishermen and seizure of their mechanised boat on October 3. That incident subsequently figured in Chief Minister Vijay’s appeal to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for intervention. In his October 5 letter, Vijay sought the release of 20 fishermen then in Sri Lankan custody and 270 seized boats. He also called for renewed engagement through the bilateral Joint Working Group on Fisheries. Those figures reflected the position at that time.
Earlier, in July, nine fishermen who had sailed from Rameswaram were arrested while fishing north of Mannar. Their boat, owned by a Thangachimadam resident, was seized, and the crew were taken to a naval camp in Mannar.
Another incident reported in March involved seven Rameswaram fishermen and two mechanised boats detained for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. Fishing associations had then demanded the release of both the men and their vessels. Against this backdrop, local associations are preparing fresh consultations following Sunday’s arrests, with their immediate appeal focused on bringing the seven fishermen home.
AP Municipal Elections live updates: Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies
INDIA Blox Chalo Delhi rally live updates: Activists flock to Ramlila Maidan
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc March to Ramlila Maidan, Mamata and Akhilesh Join Protest
AP Formation Day: President extends greetings to people
Municipal polls continue in Vizag hassle-free
Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies in AP