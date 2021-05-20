Stalin seeks clemency for Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to the President, seeking clemency for all the seven jailed convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Stalin, in his letter, said that all the seven convicts -- Murugan, Nalini, A.G. Perarivalan, Santhan, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran -- have faced immense sufferings for the past three decades.



Earlier, the Jayalaithaa-led AIADMK government had written two letters to the Tamil Nadu Governor for the release of all the seven convicts but the Governor had returned the file.



Stalin, in his letter, prayed to the President to use his discretionary powers and to give clemency to the seven convicts. The Chief Minister has already given an order for the release of Perarivalan on healthy grounds for 30 days acting on the prayer of his mother Arputham Ammal who had written a letter to him.

