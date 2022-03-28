Students Had To Walk 6 Km Every Day To Attend Classes In The District Of Tamil Nadu

Several students at the government higher secondary school in Maruvathur, in the district, avoid going to school since there are no bus facilities to reach school. Due to which the students must walk up to six kilometres every day to take classes.

The school educates students from Kurumbapalayam, Panangur, Kottarai, and Adhanur villages. Due to the shortage of bus service, particularly in the morning hours, students from Kurumbapalayam and Panangur have little options other than to walk the 3 kilometres to school. For years, pupils from Kottarai and Adhanur have had to walk approximately double the route.

While students claim to have filed many petitions with the District Collectorate and the Perambalur bus depot in this regard, they claim that no action has been undertaken thus far.

A student from Kurumbapalayam, who is a student of class 10 at the Maruvathur school said that the bus service at their village is only available at 6 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. During school hours, there is no service. Three kilometres consume around an hour to walk and they don't feel like studying after reaching at school as they already became exhausted and tired till that time.

He added that he can even wait for the bus in the nights. They do, however, require a bus service every morning. He went on to say that he had been walking to school since he was in Class 6. He added that because of the travel, he can't always focus on my academics.

Another Kottarai Class 10 student stated that at 8.30 a.m., special classes are held in the school. However, they are unable to attend since they must walk to school because they do not have access to a bus service. Many female pupils are also compelled to walk.

Whilethe father of a student in Class 10, stated that for several years, all of the pupils have walked to school. They have filed a complaint with the appropriate authorities, but no action has been taken. He also mentioned that according to government, 'education is more vital than the 'Thalikku Thangam' scheme. As a result, a quick action must be taken towards it.