Tamil cinema industry has lost Rs 2000 crore, says film body chief

As Tamil Nadu braces for Unlock 4.0, the society has reacted at multiple levels to the measures announced, which have been welcomed cautiously by many of the people concerned. The film industry, which has aggressively been in the forefront seeking concessions and permissions but having received nothing tangible over the past six months, continues to await some credible relief measures to enable it slowly limp back to life.

R K Selvamani, the chief of Film Employees Federation of South India, popularly known as FEFSI, in a recent statement echoed the same feeling as the government said it has allowed film shooting with a maximum of 75 members. 'We have been under lockdown for six months now. Theatres are closed. Many workers are unemployed and in financial difficulties. Films are not being produced. Our losses are close to Rs 2000 crores' reports Dinamani on the film body chief's reactions.

The government, for its part, is of the opinion that opening up cinema theatres may violate social distancing requirements apart from providing meagre relief to the owners as the occupancy levels would have to be strictly monitored. The wide prevalence of the pandemic in all major cities of the State apart from Chennai is a very strong reason for the theatres to stay shut, say sources.