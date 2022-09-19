Tamil Nadu Advocates For Women-Centric Policies Through Implementing Gender Budgets Across All Departments
Officials on September 18 announced that each department in the Tamil Nadu government will now have a gender budget. The Department of Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment has released the Government Order (GO), which includes the essential instructions. P Geetha Jeevan, the state's minister for social welfare and women's rights, had already delivered a statement in this regard before the state Assembly.
As per sources, Gender budgeting entails approaching the creation, execution, and evaluation of any policy or programme from the standpoint of gender. According to the rules, all new programmes introduced in Tamil Nadu will be evaluated against a checklist and categorised into one of four categories: gender transformational, responsive, neutral, or blind.