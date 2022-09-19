Tamil Nadu Advocates For Women-Centric Policies Through Implementing Gender Budgets Across All Departments

Officials on September 18 announced that each department in the Tamil Nadu government will now have a gender budget. The Department of Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment has released the Government Order (GO), which includes the essential instructions. P Geetha Jeevan, the state's minister for social welfare and women's rights, had already delivered a statement in this regard before the state Assembly.



As per sources, Gender budgeting entails approaching the creation, execution, and evaluation of any policy or programme from the standpoint of gender. According to the rules, all new programmes introduced in Tamil Nadu will be evaluated against a checklist and categorised into one of four categories: gender transformational, responsive, neutral, or blind.



A gender cell will be created out of a couple staff members from the current budget cell, and it will then identify up to six of the top budget-allocated programmes now running in the state. The gender cell will then perform an examination of the gender-related topics covered by the programmes. Programs and policies classified as "gender blind" will be rejected, whilst those classified as "gender neutral" will be changed, reported The News Minute

The gender cell is also entrusted with gathering regular data in order to assess the effectiveness of the programmes and advise appropriate policy interventions. Additionally, the cell will plan workshops for developing government officials' capacities.

Furthermore, the gender budget cell will spearhead particular steps to ensure that women have improved access to services and that they will continue to be active participants in any decision-making process.