Tamil Nadu: Kanimozhi's tweets whether being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi

Tamil Nadu: After the Hindu religion, the next bugbear of DMK is language ( read anti-Hindi sentiment). An agency report has put out a story on her tweet, widely carried across news portals. It says: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force officer asked her if she was an Indian when she asked the woman officially to speak in Tamil or English.

'Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am an Indian,' when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition,' Kanimozhi who is also the DMK's women's wing secretary said on her twitter handle. A number of social media users replied supporting her, with one of them saying, 'I am an Indian and Hindi has nothing to do with it! #hindiimposition Pass it on!.

Looks like the election fever is catching up in Tamil Nadu on familiar campaign lines of the prime rational party DMK taking on its traditional rival, AIADMK and also the BJP, keen to make inroads in the state, is still seen as a ' Hindu, Hindi, Hindustan' party.