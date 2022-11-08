Tamil Nadu Wants 2,500 Drone Pilots Every Year

A memorandum of understanding was signed today by Tamil Nadu and the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), De Drone World Solutions, with the goal of training 2,500 drone pilots annually. At the event, prominent officials from Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), IGRUA, and De Drone World Solutions signed a memorandum of agreement in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.



The late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi launched IGRUA, an independent organisation within the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in November 1985. It provides pilot training to several candidates for the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Border Security Force, among many other armed forces.

