Tamil Nadu Witnesses The Debut Of The International Book Fair's Logo

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the minister of education for Tamil Nadu, unveiled the international book fair's logo here on Saturday. It will take place in Chennai in January. The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India's annual book fair and the occasion would coexist (Bapasi). The minister stated that the expo will present a chance for the translation of Tamil literature into other languages, and that the rights to do so might be traded there.



Chennai will join a select group of places that are well-known for hosting international book fairs, like Frankfurt, London, Sharjah, Beijing, and Bologna. Between January 16 and January 18, the TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, Bapasi, and the directorate of public libraries will collaborate to organise the international book expo. The minister said that recently, while attending an international book festival, TN officers encouraged almost 50 nations to take part in the event.

Even though there were only two months until the fair, the minister predicted that more than 20 countries would likely participate. The budget for the event would be determined by the expected number of foreign visitors.

Regarding the learning loss brought on by rain-induced holidays, he said district collectors made the decision to provide leave based on rains in their particular regions. He continued that a decision to make up for the holidays by holding school on Saturday will be made soon.