Tamil Nadu's Youtubers Received International Fame Through Cooking Channel

Due to their traditional cooking videos, YouTubers from a small town in Pudukkottai district, Chinna Veeramangalam, have garnered international fame in recent years.



Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, paid them a visit during the election campaign, boosting their popularity. The team previously stated that they had around 10,000 weekly subscribers, but after Rahul Gandhi's visit, the number climbed to nearly 30,000 to 40,000 weekly subscribers. The video including Rahul Gandhi's has received 26 million views.

V Subramanian, V Murugesan, V Ayyanar, G Tamilselvan, and T Muthumanickam are among the channel members, who are guided by their grandfather M Periyathambi, a former caterer. The crew explained in their Diamond Play button unboxing video that they started filming YouTube videos when they didn't have any cultivation to do.

Subramanian explained that they work in agriculture for six months and then have nothing to do for the rest of the year. That was the moment when they decided to launch the channel.

Periyathambi broke down in tears in the unboxing video after being touched by the outpouring of support for the channel. His eyes were welling up with tears while explaining his joy, he stated that he began cooking when he was 25 years old and am now 70 years old, never imagining that she would become so well-known, and is grateful to everyone who has supported them for their work.

The squad stated that several YouTubers have been seen wearing the button with their names inscribed on it. They converse in a variety of languages but never in Tamil. They are honoured to receive huge respect and love, and we owe it to the Tamil people.

Meanwhile, the ad money from YouTube views brings in roughly Rs 7 lakh per month for the team. The team also met with Chief Minister MK Stalin recently, handing them a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help battle COVID-19. The group is well-known for preparing big quantities of food and serving it in nursing homes and orphanages.