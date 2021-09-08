Teacher From Tirunelveli Puts Her Award Money Back Into Her Students

Isabella Chellakumari, 41 years old, a government Higher Secondary School teacher who got the State government's Dr Radhakrishnan Award for Teaching, had utilised the award funds to purchase phones for two pupils who were unable to join online classes due to the pandemic.



She is an english teacher at the Moolakaraipatti Government Higher Secondary School, got the Dr Radhakrishnan Awards for her contributions in teaching children throughout the pandemic on Teacher's Day. When schools were shut, Isabella travelled to five towns for nearly three weeks to instruct her children when she found many online classes were missing.

She was granted a Rs 10,000 prize on Teachers Day, with Rs 2000 going toward travel expenditures. She saw the misery of two students who were incapable to attend online classes and decided to give them smartphones worth Rs 7,500 apiece, plus an additional Rs 5,000 from her own purse. She gave the phones to the students through V Vishnu, the district collector.