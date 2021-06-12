Three Operatives In The Madurai CPI Case Have Been Charged By The NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three CPI (Maoist) operatives, Vivekanandan, Suresh Rajan, and Mohan Ramasamy, before the NIA Special Court in Poonamallee, Chennai.

The complaint was initially filed as 1916/2020 dated 01.09.2020 at PS D1 Tallakulam ( L&O), District Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for posting offensive content on the Facebook account "Thozhar Vivek" disparaging the Independence Day celebration as a fake.

NIA had taken up the investigation and re-registered the case as RC-07/2021/NIA/DLI dated 14.03.2021.

The investigation and analysis of posts made by accused persons on social media accounts proved their active support for the cause and ideology of the outlawed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations.

It was also revealed that the accused had been knowingly in possession of documents, pamphlets, brochures, banners, handwritten notes, photographs, and other items published by the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) with the intent of supporting and propagating its violent extremist ideology. The case is still under investigation.