Three Teenagers Detained For Attacking Police Officer In Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, three teenagers were detained for attacking a police officer at a checkpoint in the nearby Batlagundu.

Six teenagers from Nalluthevanpatti village in Usilampatti taluk were reportedly riding in three two-wheelers to Dindigul. When they approached the Viruveedu police station nearby Batlagundu, one of the two-wheelers collided with the checkpoint's barricade, forcing three of the youths on board to collapse.

An incident erupted between the teens and the officers when they attempted to stop and question them.

In the video footage of the incident that has been trending on social media, the teens can be seen shouting at two police officers, accusing them of hitting them. At this point, one of the policemen went to the police station and got a lathi. When the youngsters saw this, they gathered stones, a wooden log, and dry coconut leaf stalks from the area and assaulted the constable.

Three of the teenagers — Kaniraj, 32 years old, Muthumanickam, 24 years old, and Ranjith ,21 years old were arrested, according to police sources, and two two-wheelers were taken from them. In the remaining two-wheeler, the other three youths fled the scene. According to the authorities, Grade I police constable Meganathan suffered minor injuries in his right hand and behind his left ear as a result of the event.

The case was opened based on his accusation, and the three who escaped are being sought.