TS Governor on 2-day tour to Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan is currently in her home state of Tamil Nadu on a 2-day trip. She was seen visiting a government hospital at Chengalpattu, at the outskirts of Chennai and presented 40 gift packets to newborns.

After her visit to the hospital premises, she visited the newly constructed Ganesh temple there and sought the blessings of the Lord. The ex- State president of BJP was also seen in keen discussions with the hospital staff and students. The local bigwigs of the AIADMK party and the saffron party too were present to accompany her during the visit.

Her subsequent programmes included visiting the BangaruAdigalar's temple at Melmaruvathur where she was traditionally received by the temple authorities, prior to returning to her home at Saligramam area in Chennai.