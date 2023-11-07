Live
After Rashmika, Katrina Kaif's morphed image from Tiger 3 goes viral
Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake video went viral; now, a morphed picture of Katrina Kaif from Tiger 3 has created a stir online.
Yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral on social media. Now, after the Rashmika incident, a morphed image of Katrina Kaif from Tiger 3 is going viral on the internet. In the original image, Katrina was seen fighting in a towel with a Hollywood stuntwoman. However, in the altered image, Katrina is depicted wearing a low-cut white blouse instead of a towel. The image has been altered using Deepfake AI tools.
Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene from Tiger 3
Katrina Kaif's morphed image from Tiger 3
On Monday, Katrina Kaif posted a series of training videos related to Tiger 3, along with a behind-the-scenes shot. Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actress shared a long note. She wrote, "For me, when tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within. Someone once told me, "Pain is just another sensation "…. Don't be afraid of it , don't run from the pain. Many days, I was so tired; it felt different this time…tougher. My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today."
Katrina Kaif on Instagram
The BTS image showed the towel fight scene with Katrina Kaif, which has now been transformed into something else, causing a stir on the internet. The morphed image of Katrina in the movie scene 'Tiger 3' raises concerns because deepfake technology can easily take pictures of real people and change them to look completely different. In this case, the image of her showed her in a different outfit than the one she wore in the movie.