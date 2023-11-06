Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action on Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake viral video

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is the latest celebrity to fall victim to cybercrime after a fake video of her started circulating on social media. It shows a woman dressed in a daring outfit and entering an elevator. However, her face has transformed with Rashmika's. When netizens found this clip, many pointed out that it was fake and revealed that the original woman was Zara Patel, a British Indian who has a large following on social media.



Apart from netizens, Rashmika's Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan also called for legal action for the same. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.”





yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023





For those who don't know, Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with the 2022 film Goodbye. Directed by Vikas Behl, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles. The actress essayed the role of Big B's daughter.

Sharing her experience of working with the legendary actor, Rashmika wrote on Instagram: "I still can't believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer...A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa .. but my God- how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done #Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It's been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special.”











