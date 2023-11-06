  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action on Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake viral video

Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action on Rashmika Mandannas deepfake viral video
x
Highlights

Rashmika Mandanna played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the 2022 film Goodbye.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is the latest celebrity to fall victim to cybercrime after a fake video of her started circulating on social media. It shows a woman dressed in a daring outfit and entering an elevator. However, her face has transformed with Rashmika's. When netizens found this clip, many pointed out that it was fake and revealed that the original woman was Zara Patel, a British Indian who has a large following on social media.

Apart from netizens, Rashmika's Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan also called for legal action for the same. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.”



For those who don't know, Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with the 2022 film Goodbye. Directed by Vikas Behl, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles. The actress essayed the role of Big B's daughter.

Sharing her experience of working with the legendary actor, Rashmika wrote on Instagram: "I still can't believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer...A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa .. but my God- how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done #Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It's been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special.”




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X