AI: The Future of Communication

“Why should English have all the fun?” — That one question sparked a revolution in the way India communicates digitally.

So, meet Ankit Prasad, the visionary founder and CEO of Bobble AI, a tech company that’s redefined expression through the power of vernacular NLP. From a predictive keyboard to an AI-powered communication ecosystem used by over 100 million users, Bobble AI has become a household name, blending personalization, privacy, and local flavor in every tap.

In this candid conversation, Ankit shares the inspiration behind Bobble’s journey, how the team stays ahead in a rapidly shifting tech landscape, and why user trust is the most valuable currency in the age of generative AI.

Bobble AI has pioneered vernacular NLP and digital expression in India. What inspired you to bridge the communication gap through AI, and how has the journey evolved since inception?

Honestly, it started with one simple thought: Why should English get all the fun? India’s got so many languages, emotions, and expressions, but tech wasn’t speaking our language. We wanted to fix that. So we built Bobble AI to help people express themselves in their own way, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Bangla, or Hinglish with a twist. The journey? Oh, it’s been wild. From a keyboard that just predicted words to now powering expressive conversations and smart assistance. Every update has been about making the smartphone experience feel more human and more desi.

In a rapidly evolving tech ecosystem, how does Bobble AI stay ahead of the curve in personalization and user engagement, especially with over 100 million users relying on your platform?

We’re obsessed with our users, not in a creepy way, don’t worry. We just watch what they love, what they ignore, and what they tap, swipe, and skip. That gives us superpowers to personalize every experience. If someone’s typing in Punjabi at 2 a.m. about ice cream cravings, we’ve got just the right sticker for that and probably some food delivery offer recommendation as well to make it a sweet deal. We keep testing, tweaking, and shipping fast. It’s like having millions of friends and learning how to make each one smile in their own way.

With generative AI reshaping industries, how do you see its role in enhancing communication platforms like Bobble AI without compromising on privacy and user trust?

Generative AI is cool, no doubt. But we’re not here to go all Black Mirror. For us, it’s about adding fun and flair, helping users come up with a quirky reply, a smart meme, or a voice line that sounds so them. But here’s the deal: user trust is sacred. We don’t store your private convos or, for that matter, any other sensitive information. Most of our magic happens right on your phone. Your privacy, your rules. We just want to be your keyboard BFF, not Big Brother. And of course, we are 100% GDPR & DPDP compliant.

You've secured four patents for innovative solutions at Bobble AI. Can you share which one you're most proud of and how it’s shaping the future of digital interaction?

You know, we’ve secured 24 patents so far, which feels surreal when I say it out loud. But if I had to pick a favorite, I’d go with BigMoji. It’s one of those features that looks simple on the surface but has completely changed how people express themselves digitally. We took regular emojis and blew them up. Suddenly, an emoji wasn’t just a tiny icon; it became a bold, tappable, expressive moment. It made conversations louder, funnier, and more personal. And that’s the kind of stuff I love. Small tweaks that create big shifts in how people connect.

What’s next for Bobble AI? Are there any upcoming features, partnerships, or markets you're particularly excited about as you scale globally?

What’s next? A lot. We’re expanding into Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where there’s strong demand for local language tech and culturally relevant content. These markets feel like a natural next step for us. On the product side, we’re building more around voice, avatars, and contextual recommendations. The goal is to make communication smarter and more expressive without losing the personal touch. We’re also exploring partnerships that take Bobble beyond just keyboards, into devices and platforms people use every day. The focus is clear: more languages, deeper personalization, and seamless integration into everyday digital life.