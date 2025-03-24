  • Menu
Apple Watch to Get Camera and AI by 2027, Report Says

Apple is working on new Apple Watch models with integrated cameras and AI features. The new devices, including a camera-equipped standard model and the Ultra model, are expected to launch by 2027.

The Apple Watch has been the top smartwatch since 2015. Apple is working on new models, including one with a camera inside the display. The Ultra model will feature a camera next to the Digital Crown. These models could launch within two years.

The Apple Watch with a camera will use AI to deliver information. It will extend Visual Intelligence, which is currently available only on iPhones. Apple is also developing an AirPods Pro with a camera.

These devices will work together with an iPhone to offer a new experience. Users can expect personalized insights and the ability to scan their surroundings.

However, these features may not arrive until 2027. They will be powered by Apple’s in-house AI models.

Apple is also working on a new version of Siri. It may not be ready until iOS 20, expected by the end of 2026.

