Apple Watch to Get Camera and AI by 2027, Report Says

The Apple Watch has been the top smartwatch since 2015. Apple is working on new models, including one with a camera inside the display. The Ultra model will feature a camera next to the Digital Crown. These models could launch within two years.

The Apple Watch with a camera will use AI to deliver information. It will extend Visual Intelligence, which is currently available only on iPhones. Apple is also developing an AirPods Pro with a camera.

These devices will work together with an iPhone to offer a new experience. Users can expect personalized insights and the ability to scan their surroundings.

However, these features may not arrive until 2027. They will be powered by Apple’s in-house AI models.

Apple is also working on a new version of Siri. It may not be ready until iOS 20, expected by the end of 2026.