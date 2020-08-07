Best Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India

Best Phones Under Rs 15,000: Today the list of phones shared here for less than Rs 15,000 offers some impressive handsets with good RAM and storage. We also get 48 MP cameras and triple or quad-camera setups in several models here. Battery backup also isn't an issue either with all phones having a least 4,000 mAh batteries, and some having as high as 5,000 and 6,000 mAh too. So, let's check out the list of the smartphone.

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro is a bit similar to Redmi Note 9 Pro, except for a few minor differences. It has a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole that supports HDR10 and can get up to 450 nits bright. It's Corning Gorilla Glass 5, protects against scratches, and this is same for its glass back as well. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal (expandable) storage powers the M2 Pro. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.

This phone also has quad-camera options at the back. It has a 48 MP primary camera accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. There's a 16 MP selfie camera located in the punch-hole on display. The Poco M2 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. It is bundled a 33W fast charger to charge up the big battery in quick time, which is not there in Redmi 9 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro price: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Poco M2 Pro

Redmi Note 8



The Redmi Note 8 Pro basic variant price has gone up and doesn't sell in this price range. As an alternative, you now get the top variants of Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 8 in this range. The former may be a year-old device but is still a good option. The phone looks attractive and is protected against scratches by Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. We get a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a drop notch. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC powers the device along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

There's a 5 MP depth sensor, for selfies and video calls there is a 13 MP front camera. This Xiaomi handset runs on Android Pie with MIUI 10 layer on top. Its 4,000 mAh battery runs over a day of moderate usage.

The Redmi Note 8 is just like the Note 7 Pro on most counts except two. First, it has a quite slower Snapdragon 665 SoC. Still, instead of two, you get four cameras at the back, which consists of a 48 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP dedicated macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The rest of the specifications, like the display, battery, storage, and OS, are almost the same, and also the price.

Redmi Note 8 price: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage.

Redmi Note 8

Realme 6i



The most recent release from Realme Realme 6i is very similar to the Realme 6 on most counts. In the Realme 6i, 64 MP primary camera has been replaced by a 48 MP. It retains the 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. It has a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth, flicker-free scrolling in supported apps; for under Rs 15,000. It is powered by a Mediatek G90T chip that is good enough for day-to-day operations, and gaming too. You get 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory that is expandable using a MicroSD card.

The Realme 6i has a quad-camera combination with a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The image quality is quite good for the segment. The 16 MP front camera is good with selfies and video calls. This phone is power-packed with a 4,300 mAh battery that can last for a day and a half of moderate usage, and there is a 30W fast charger in the box that charges it fully in an hour time. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme 6i price: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Realme 6i

Mi A3



There is one more Xiaomi phone in the list but bit different. Mi A3 is the right choice if you like Xiaomi phones but do not like MIUI, and prefer stock Android. Mi A3 is an Android One device; you get stock Android UI and regular OS. The phone launched with Android Pie, and the Android 10 update has just begun rolling out.

The Snapdragon 665 SoC powers the device and one get the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in this budget. When compared to the above two Redmi phones, this phone has a smaller (6.08-inch) HD+ Super AMOLED display.

There's a triple camera setup for photography containing a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The performance is on par with the other Xiaomi phones in this list. The selfie camera has up to 32 MP. A 4,030 mAh battery can keep the phone active for over a day of moderate usage.

Mi A3 price: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storageMi A3

Mi A3

Vivo U20



Vivo U20 is another good option in under 15K range those looking for a large display, and stable battery life. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC powers this device with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal (expandable) storage. It has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a drop notch. The 5,000 mAh battery keeps the phone up and running for over a day and a half of moderate usage. It supports fast charging and also has an 18 W fast charger.

The Vivo U20 has three rear cameras of 16 MP (primary) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) lenses. Lighting is also good. This handset comes with a 16 MP front shooter for some crisp selfies and video calls. The phone runs Android Pie with a layer of FunTouch OS 9.2 on top.

Vivo U20 price: Rs 12,990 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Vivo U20



