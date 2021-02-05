BSNL Rs 199 Revised Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has revised the Rs. 199 postpaid plan with "unlimited" voice calls off the network and on the network, without any fair use policy (FUP). The same Rs. 199 postpaid plan previously offered 300 minutes of out-of-network calling. The latest revision also enables the free voice call forwarding feature on the plan applicable for landlines, BSNL and other carrier numbers. BSNL Rs. 199 postpaid plan also includes 25GB of monthly data, along with data transfer functionality of up to 75GB.

The revised Rs. BSNL's 199 postpaid plan went into effect on February 1; the BSNL Chennai division tweeted on Thursday, OnlyTech reported. The state-owned operator confirmed that the review is in effect across India.

BSNL previously reviewed Rs. 199 postpaid plan in December. It comes with 25GB of monthly data plus unlimited voice call support that applies to the home network and national roaming, which includes the MTNL roaming zone. The plan also provides 100 SMS messages per day.

The new update brings the Rs. 199 BSNL postpaid plan against Rs. 199 postpaid plan offered by Reliance Jio. The latter plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 25GB high-speed data, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Jio plan also includes a free subscription to the Jio apps.

In December, BSNL revised the Rs. 1999 prepaid plan with an annual subscription to Eros Now and 60 days subscription to Lokdhun. The operator also has Rs. 1,499 annual prepaid plan with 24GB of data access.