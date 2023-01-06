CES 2023: Samsung introduces an OLED display with highest 2000-nit luminance

At CES 2023, Samsung Display will showcase its display technology, which is claimed to be the first in the industry to achieve the highest 2000 nit luminance verification. The South Korean giant said its smartphone's OLED panel reached the highest luminance verification, the Ultra Dynamic Range (UDR) mark, awarded by UL Solutions, a global safety science company.



"The company earned both UDR 1,500 and UDR 2,000 marks for its smartphone OLED display. As the UDR mark indicates the brightness excellence of a panel, Samsung Display's OLED display, which acquired this mark, proves that it has been verified by a global leading verification company for its ultra-high-brightness capabilities, up to 1,500 or 2,000 nits, respectively," the company said.

Importance of the UDR mark

A screen plays an essential role in the smartphone experience. With ultra-high-definition content on the rise, the company said that a display's brightness range and ability to maintain it has become one of the key performance metrics for displays. In addition, Samsung's new display technology is claimed to display "more realistic quality with rich colour expression."

"The brightness of a display is a factor that has a great influence on the consumer experience of smartphone image quality and performance. With its distinctive technology and business experience in the OLED field, Samsung Display will continue to lead the market with differentiated products based on consumer-oriented technology," said Hojung Lee, head of the product planning team for the small and medium-sized display division at Samsung Display.