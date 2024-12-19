ChatGPT Now on Calls and WhatsApp: What You Need to Know

OpenAI has introduced a new way to access ChatGPT through a dedicated phone line and WhatsApp, making the AI assistant more approachable. Users in the US can call 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) or send a message via WhatsApp to interact with the chatbot. The service offers 15 minutes of free usage per month, providing a simple and affordable way to explore ChatGPT without needing a traditional account.

The hotline was built by OpenAI’s team in just a few weeks and is designed for accessibility. Interestingly, users don’t need an account to call, but OpenAI plans to integrate WhatsApp chats with individual ChatGPT credentials for a more tailored experience. Additionally, the company has assured us that conversations through the hotline won’t be used to train the AI model.

This move aligns with OpenAI’s vision to make AI more accessible, especially for newcomers. The phone and WhatsApp options present a streamlined version of ChatGPT compared to its web-based counterpart. However, advanced users seeking features like higher limits or deeper personalisation are encouraged to stick with their existing ChatGPT accounts.

While this feature is exclusive to US users, it echoes Google’s 2007 GOOG-411 initiative, a voice-based directory assistance service discontinued in 2010. Speculation suggests that Google used the project to enhance its voice recognition technology.

OpenAI’s hotline marks another step in integrating AI into everyday communication, making the technology more inclusive and user-friendly. As demand for AI solutions grows, innovations like this will likely shape how we interact with intelligent systems in the future.