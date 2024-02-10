EU Court Rejects TikTok's Bid to Delay DMA Antitrust Rules

TikTok's efforts to postpone the European Union's categorization of it as a "gatekeeper" under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) antitrust regulations have been rebuffed by a court, citing a lack of demonstrated urgency from owner ByteDance. The EU's General Court dismissed ByteDance's plea for an interim measure to provide TikTok with additional time to adapt to the impending regulations. The court's decision implies that TikTok will need to adhere to DMA rules set to come into effect in March, despite ongoing appeals against its gatekeeper status.



As a designated gatekeeper, TikTok joins prominent tech entities such as Apple, Meta, Amazon, and Google in facing stringent regulatory adjustments in the EU. These changes encompass granting third-party businesses access to their platforms and securing consent for personalized advertising. Moreover, gatekeeper companies risk substantial fines if they violate DMA regulations.

"ByteDance has not shown that there is a real risk of disclosure of confidential information or that such a risk would give rise to serious and irreparable harm," judges said.

In addition to its struggle with DMA compliance, TikTok faces another challenge from the EU concerning its content moderation policies for minors. A separate probe, initiated under the Digital Services Act (DSA), raises concerns regarding the adequacy of TikTok's measures to protect underage users. The investigation, prompted by doubts surrounding TikTok's adjustments to comply with the DSA, underscores the EU's vigilance in safeguarding user interests within digital platforms.

"While we are disappointed with the decision, we look forward to having the substance of our case heard on an expedited basis," a spokesperson for TikTok told Bloomberg.

Previously, TikTok had introduced modifications tailored to EU regulations, such as discontinuing the delivery of personalized advertisements based on minors' platform activities. However, the ongoing scrutiny from EU authorities underscores the complexity of navigating regulatory frameworks in the digital realm, especially concerning user privacy and content moderation.