Facebook Discover: Free Data In Developing Countries?

Looking at the tile many may get confused, isn't it? Yes… But you heard it right! The social media giant Facebook is all set to launch its 'Discover' application. This application is aimed to provide free data in developing countries.

That simply means people can get free access to the internet. Facebook is still testing this application and according to sources, it has already launched its Beta version is the Peru country. If everything goes well, then soon this application will be unveiled in Iraq, Philippines and Thailand too.

Coming to the details, the free data is collated from all the mobile partners and then it will be made available for all the users of this application. For instance, many of us go with the internet or data packs for using the mobile network. But only a few complete the whole GB… This makes the left out GB go to scrap as the new recharge will start again from the 0 count.

So, to make use of the leftover data, Facebook has come up with the 'Discover' application. This is a great initiative!!!

All the users of this application will be notified with the free data details and then one can start using it. But this data restricts multimedia usage due to low-bandwidth. Thus it only loads the text on the websites.

Well, this will help many users as the Internet can give lots of information!!! One doesn't even need a Facebook account for this application. You only need to download the application and coming to privacy and security concerns, your data will all be safe.