Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 3 to See Record Price Drop

The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is already making headlines, with one of the biggest deals being teased on the Nothing Phone 3. According to Flipkart’s official listing, the premium smartphone that launched at Rs 79,999 in India will be available at an effective price of just Rs 34,999 during the festive sale. This represents a jaw-dropping discount of up to Rs 45,000, making it one of the most talked-about offers ahead of the event.

The sale is scheduled to begin next week, and Flipkart has started revealing some of its top smartphone deals. Apart from the Nothing Phone 3, buyers can also expect attractive offers on the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, along with discounts on other popular smartphone brands.

Currently, the Nothing Phone 3 is retailing on Flipkart at its original launch price. However, those unwilling to wait for the Big Billion Days can head to Amazon, where the same model (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) is currently listed at Rs 45,928. While this Amazon deal already offers significant savings, the platform has not confirmed how long the offer will last.

For those eyeing other models in the Nothing lineup, Flipkart’s teasers suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a will be available at Rs 20,999, down from its launch price of Rs 24,999. Similarly, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro will be listed at Rs 24,999, marking a Rs 5,000 reduction from its original price of Rs 29,999. These discounts, though smaller compared to the Phone 3, are still noteworthy given their relatively affordable positioning.

It is important for potential buyers to understand that Flipkart’s “effective pricing” strategy often combines flat discounts with bank card offers and other promotional schemes. This means that the headline deal of Rs 34,999 for the Nothing Phone 3 may include additional conditions, such as payment through select bank cards or bundled exchange offers.

Industry observers also point out that Flipkart’s deal prices fluctuate rapidly once the sale goes live. In past editions of the Big Billion Days, many of the most attractive offers disappeared within hours of the sale’s opening. Therefore, customers looking to grab the Nothing Phone 3 at the promised price may need to act quickly when the sale begins.

The Nothing Phone 3 is positioned as a premium smartphone in the Indian market, and such steep discounts ahead of the Diwali season are expected to generate significant buzz. For many buyers, this could be the best opportunity to own Nothing’s latest flagship at nearly half its launch cost.

As the Big Billion Days Sale 2025 inches closer, Flipkart is likely to unveil more details about its smartphone deals, including any exchange schemes or bundled offers. For now, tech enthusiasts and festive shoppers alike will be watching closely to see whether the Nothing Phone 3 lives up to its promise of being the star attraction of this year’s sale.