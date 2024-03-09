Fortnite Was Offline All Day

The release of Fortnite's Greek mythology-themed Chapter 5: Season 2 had been on hold since early this morning after the usual maintenance downtime didn't end as scheduled. Epic usually takes the servers down at 3 a.m. ET to prepare for a big update, but only for a few hours. This time, the Battle Royale game remained offline well into the night on Friday.



After 9 p.m. ET, players reported that they could download updates and enter the game. However, many people say they still wait in queues to log in or receive error messages when trying to play.

Fortnite's status account says everything is operational now that the maintenance window is open.

We’re investigating errors related to purchasing and redeeming items, and when attempting to matchmake.



We're investigating errors related to purchasing and redeeming items, and when attempting to matchmake.

We'll provide more info as we have an update.




