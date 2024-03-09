Live
Fortnite Was Offline All Day
Battle royal giant Fortnite has been offline since early this morning, but players began gaining access on Friday night.
The release of Fortnite's Greek mythology-themed Chapter 5: Season 2 had been on hold since early this morning after the usual maintenance downtime didn't end as scheduled. Epic usually takes the servers down at 3 a.m. ET to prepare for a big update, but only for a few hours. This time, the Battle Royale game remained offline well into the night on Friday.
After 9 p.m. ET, players reported that they could download updates and enter the game. However, many people say they still wait in queues to log in or receive error messages when trying to play.
Fortnite's status account says everything is operational now that the maintenance window is open.
