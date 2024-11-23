Fraud Awareness Week: LinkedIn shares tips and tools to safeguard job-search experience

Starting a job search can be both exciting and challenging, especially when navigating the vast online landscape. However, it is important for job seekers to take extra precautions to ensure they have a secure job search experience. They can do this by researching job postings, verifying the poster's identity, and being mindful of the information they share.

Aditi Jha, Head - Legal & Public Policy, LinkedIn India says, “Job seekers turn to LinkedIn because it’s a trusted space to connect with potential employers and explore new career opportunities. Our commitment to maintaining a safe, professional platform is why we offer free verification for members and why our Trust team works tirelessly to stop 99% of fake accounts before they even reach you.”

Here are some essential tips and tools to help you protect yourself during your job search:

Check for Verified Information on Job Postings: A verification badge on a job posting means there is verified information about the company or job poster. This includes if the poster is affiliated with an official company page, has verified their association with a particular workplace, or has verified their identity through one of our identity verification partners.

Take Care with What You Share: Consider what personal information you are being asked for. Never give out bank details before the onboarding process.

Say “No” to Suspicious Requests: Scammers can use tactics that legitimate employers wouldn’t, like asking you to download encrypted software for an interview or offering jobs with high pay for little work. Job offers after just one remote interview is very rarely a legitimate deal. You can report spam and inappropriate content.

Enable Message Warnings: Consider enabling LinkedIn’s optional automated detection of harmful content, which may detect potentially harmful scams.

Look for Red Flags: Be cautious of job postings that sound too good to be true or require upfront payments. Common scams include roles like mystery shopper, company impersonator, or personal assistant. Additionally, be wary of anyone asking you to send money, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or to invest.

Filter by Jobs with Verifications: You can now filter your job search to show only jobs with verifications. The filter allows you to search exclusively for jobs posted by companies with a verified LinkedIn Page and current job posters associated with those companies. When toggled on, only jobs with these verifications will appear in your search results, and the filter will be visible in the search header.

Content Creators Can Support Job Seekers with Authentic Advice: Many job seekers turn to trusted voices on LinkedIn, such as Verified members and Top Voices, for career advice and inspiration. When reviewing organic or sponsored content, look for clear labels like #ad, #sponsored, or #partner as indicators of paid partnerships. We encourage creators to comply with applicable laws and platform guidelines to ensure transparency and authenticity in their endorsements.

The significance of safety in the job search process cannot be overstated. Prioritising verification, protecting personal information, and staying alert to suspicious requests are key to safeguarding your search. By leveraging LinkedIn's tools and following these tips, job seekers can enhance their safety and make informed decisions as they pursue new career opportunities. We continue to integrate authenticity signals throughout LinkedIn’s ecosystem, helping you navigate your job search with confidence.