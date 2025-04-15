Live
- Why Akshay Kumar requests audience to keep phones away during ‘Kesari 2’ special screening
- Nepal Hit by 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake, Second Quake This Month
- Beat the Heat: Homemade Drinks to Prevent Heatstroke
- Free Fire Max April 15, 2025 Redeem Codes: Get Loot Crates, Diamonds, and More!
- Valve disorders may raise risk of severe heartbeat condition
- SBI Reduces Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Following RBI Repo Rate Cut
- EAM Jaishankar launches key development projects in Gujarat’s Narmada
- Errant pvt schools will face action for unfair fee hikes: Delhi CM Gupta
- AP SSC results likely to be released in a week
- Change of guard is certain in Bihar: Kharge after meeting RJD's Tejashwi Yadav
Free Fire Max April 15, 2025 Redeem Codes: Get Loot Crates, Diamonds, and More!
Free Fire Max players are in for a treat with new redeem codes being released by Garena on April 15, 2025.
Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game in India. It’s loved by kids and young adults for its exciting gameplay and stunning graphics. Players face different challenges in the game and often need special items to win.
Garena, the game’s developer, often releases redeem codes that give players free in-game items. These items include Loot Crates, diamonds, gun skins, pets, and more. On April 15, 2025, new redeem codes will be available for players.
Here are the redeem codes for April 15, 2025:
- FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
- FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
- FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
- FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
- FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
- FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
- FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
- FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
- FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
- FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
- FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
- F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
- FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
Garena releases new redeem codes every day. Players should use the codes meant for their region. If you use a code for a different region, it won’t work.
How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes:
1. Go to the Free Fire Max redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/
2. Log in with your Free Fire account or a social media account.
3. Find the redeem banner and click on it.
4. Enter the redeem code and click “Confirm.”
5. Your rewards will be sent to you within 24 hours.