Free Fire Max April 15, 2025 Redeem Codes: Get Loot Crates, Diamonds, and More!

Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game in India. It’s loved by kids and young adults for its exciting gameplay and stunning graphics. Players face different challenges in the game and often need special items to win.

Garena, the game’s developer, often releases redeem codes that give players free in-game items. These items include Loot Crates, diamonds, gun skins, pets, and more. On April 15, 2025, new redeem codes will be available for players.

Here are the redeem codes for April 15, 2025:

FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK

FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

FYHJMKRT76HYR56C

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

Garena releases new redeem codes every day. Players should use the codes meant for their region. If you use a code for a different region, it won’t work.

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes:

1. Go to the Free Fire Max redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

2. Log in with your Free Fire account or a social media account.

3. Find the redeem banner and click on it.

4. Enter the redeem code and click “Confirm.”

5. Your rewards will be sent to you within 24 hours.