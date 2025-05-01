Live
Free Fire Max May 1, 2025: Redeem Codes for Free Rewards!
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for May 1, 2025, giving players the chance to claim exciting free rewards such as diamonds, character outfits, and weapon skins. Be sure to redeem them quickly, as the codes are only valid for a limited time.
Garena Free Fire Max has shared redeem codes today, May 1, 2025. These codes give players free rewards! You can get special outfits, cool weapon skins, diamonds, and other fun items to help you in the game.
The codes are only available for a short time, so you need to use them before they expire.
Here are the redeem codes for today:
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
How to get your rewards:
Go to the official website for Free Fire Max.
Log in using Facebook, Google, or another account.
Copy one of the redeem codes from the list.
Paste the code in the box on the website.
Click to get your rewards! You will see them in your game mailbox.
Don’t wait too long, because the codes will expire soon. Have fun and enjoy your free rewards in Free Fire Max!