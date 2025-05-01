Free Fire Max May 1, 2025: Redeem Codes for Free Rewards!

Garena Free Fire Max has shared redeem codes today, May 1, 2025. These codes give players free rewards! You can get special outfits, cool weapon skins, diamonds, and other fun items to help you in the game.

The codes are only available for a short time, so you need to use them before they expire.

Here are the redeem codes for today:

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

How to get your rewards:

Go to the official website for Free Fire Max.

Log in using Facebook, Google, or another account.

Copy one of the redeem codes from the list.

Paste the code in the box on the website.

Click to get your rewards! You will see them in your game mailbox.

Don’t wait too long, because the codes will expire soon. Have fun and enjoy your free rewards in Free Fire Max!