  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Gemini Nano Banana AI: Move over the Saree trend—discover these 5 creative Google-approved prompts to refresh your profile picture.

Gemini Nano Banana AI: Move over the Saree trend—discover these 5 creative Google-approved prompts to refresh your profile picture.
x
Highlights

Google’s Gemini nano banana model has become an instant hit with creative users, thanks to its ability to transform simple selfies into elaborate images with just AI photo prompts.

In the last week, Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model known as Nano Banana AI has been exploding with people posting the results of their creative efforts. In the span of a few days, the model has been used to turn photos into 3D models of people, retro-styled selfies, fictional self-portraits on book covers, and more.

Google AI prompts for Memorable Gemini Nano profile edit

Paperback novel cover art

In case you ever dreamed about being the protagonist in a hair-raising novel, you now can be the face of a popular, well-thumbed thriller with this one prompt.

Prompt: “Turn me into the cover character on a well-worn paperback bestseller.”

Video game character

If you think of yourself as a pixelated legend from a musty, 1995 arcade, this one will give you a neon re-imagination of your threads.

Google-approved AI tools: “Without altering my outfit, what would I look like as a racing video game character from the 90s?”

(Note: this one didn’t work very well for me so I ran it through Qwen again with a little refinement.)

Ceramic mug head

If you ever wanted a profile picture transformation that doubles as an actual drinking mug, this is the prompt you’re looking for.

Prompt: “Retaining my likeness, make a ceramic mug of my head. Make my head the mug.”

Graffiti mural

Whether you’re making a statement or just featuring big, this advisement will blow up your head into a huge, road- style tempera.

Prompt “ Turn me into a big, graffiti tempera on the side of a structure. ”

Amigurumi collectible doll

Put your head on a shelf in the form of a fuzzy, crochet toy doll, complete with yarn hair and button eyes in this unique transformation.

Prompt: “Turn me into a highly-detailed amigurumi doll sitting on a shelf.”

As with the video game character above, I had more success refining this prompt a bit with Qwen.

Refined Qwen prompt: “Make me a minimalist amigurumi doll, sitting on a shelf, pastel colors.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick