Google Classroom Enhances Group Projects with New Student Groups Feature

Google Classroom is kicking off the new school year with a much-needed update that simplifies the process of assigning group projects. The newly introduced Student Groups feature is designed to make group work easier and faster for teachers, addressing a longstanding pain point.

Previously, assigning group work in Google Classroom required teachers first to create an assignment and then manually add students to the group. While this approach worked for occasional projects, it became cumbersome for teachers who frequently assigned group work, especially if students were in the same groups throughout the year.

With the new Student Groups feature, teachers can now pre-define groups of students before creating assignments. They can easily create, name, and manage these groups from the People tab using the new Group button above the class roster. Once set up, these groups can be quickly selected whenever a group assignment is created, streamlining the entire process.

This update is part of a broader set of enhancements Google has introduced to mark the 10th anniversary of the Classroom platform. Other notable updates include the new Education Navigator, a Read Along feature, and Dark Mode for the mobile app, all designed to improve the user experience for both teachers and students. Google's ongoing efforts to refine Google Classroom demonstrate their commitment to supporting educators by making digital learning environments more efficient and user-friendly, particularly when it comes to managing collaborative projects.