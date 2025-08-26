  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

GTA Online: Claim Free GTA$2 Million & Luxury Car Deals Before September 17!

GTA Online: Claim Free GTA$2 Million & Luxury Car Deals Before September 17!
x
Highlights

Log in to GTA Online and grab up to GTA$2 million plus huge discounts on supercars, bikes, and planes! Rockstar’s End of Summer Giveaway is live until Sept 17.

Rockstar Games is running a special event in GTA Online called the “End of Summer Giveaway” from August 21 to September 17. Players can get millions of GTA$ in-game money and discounts on luxury vehicles.

Anyone who logs in during the event gets GTA$1 million. GTA+ subscribers receive an extra GTA$1 million, totaling GTA$2 million. The money will be added to accounts within 72 hours. This offer is for both new and returning players.

Along with the cash, Rockstar is offering 30% to 40% off on motorcycles, aircraft, supercars, and classic cars, but the discounts last only until August 28.

This event helps players prepare for upcoming updates, including the expected addition of mansions. With GTA 6 releasing in May 2026, this might be one of the last big updates for GTA Online.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick