GTA Online: Claim Free GTA$2 Million & Luxury Car Deals Before September 17!

Rockstar Games is running a special event in GTA Online called the “End of Summer Giveaway” from August 21 to September 17. Players can get millions of GTA$ in-game money and discounts on luxury vehicles.

Anyone who logs in during the event gets GTA$1 million. GTA+ subscribers receive an extra GTA$1 million, totaling GTA$2 million. The money will be added to accounts within 72 hours. This offer is for both new and returning players.

Along with the cash, Rockstar is offering 30% to 40% off on motorcycles, aircraft, supercars, and classic cars, but the discounts last only until August 28.

This event helps players prepare for upcoming updates, including the expected addition of mansions. With GTA 6 releasing in May 2026, this might be one of the last big updates for GTA Online.