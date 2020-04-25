How technology coming to rescue of schools, colleges

The unexpected, but prolonged lockdown triggered by Covid-19 pandemic has an unlikely victim: education. As consequence, students of schools and colleges and also those appearing for competitive examinations have been losing their precious. The decision to close down schools, colleges was in the beginning of March this year, which is the peak time for the education sector as examinations normally are held around that period of every year.



By the time educational institutes were closed to contain the spread of the deadly contagion, some schools in Hyderabad and around Telugu states were fortunate to have completed examinations barring those conducted by regulatory bodies and boards. However, several others were either the middle of conducting examinations or yet to commence them. The corona crisis left these schools in a lurch. It was the same with colleges including professional colleges that impart engineering and other courses. But advancements in technology came to their rescue as the governments accorded permission to conduct online classes.

Though India lacks proper infrastructure when it comes to online educational tools and ecosystem, several startups and edutech companies have developed software solutions that facilitate online classes and remote learning. Apps like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams which offer quality video conferencing tools have also come handy during these challenging times. Tapping available technologies and solutions, some schools planned in advance and developed online teaching ecosystem.

For instance, Hyderabad-based Springfields International School saw what was in store for the education sector and equipped itself accordingly."The lockdown has not knock us down as we are well prepared for such an eventuality," says Caroline Diane Ross, Principal, Springfields International School, Bandlaguda.

"Looking at the impending uncertainties lurking at us, we planned ahead and equipped our team with necessary tools and skills for imparting online classes in the first week of March itself," she explains.

As result, the school's new academic year is virtually on track thanks to its ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software. "We followed a timetable with a mix of all subjects including physical education and art. To ensure that the students are not stressed with excessive screen time, the periods are interspaced with breaks and other activities," she told The Hans India.

Initially, the school faced some technical issues. But later, lessons went on smoothly with effective use of technology and other teaching aids. The soft copy of the text books was given to students since they don't have new textbooks. Online assessments are being done to ensure that students are learning the concepts without mistakes.

Like Springfields International School, many other schools also took to online teaching to stick to the academic schedule even during the Covid-19 crisis. "We commenced online classes for students of sixth and seventh classes from the beginning of this month. We are using Zoom and Google Meet to conduct online classes. Prior to commencing a class, we are alerting parents about the topics and teacher name. Classes are being taken and queries are cleared then and there," says Neetu Gupta, Headmistress, Delhi Public School (DPS), Mahendra Hills.

Further, we are sending across recorded videos for nursery to class 7, which consists of presentations made by teachers and also worksheets, assessments are clearly explained to them, she adds.

In addition to teaching, the school is also focusing on other aspects like art videos, physical exercises, and aerobic classes. "Under the leadership of our Principal Sunitha Rao, we are preparing online teaching timetable in advance and sending it to parents on the first day of the week. We don't have any technical issues," she explains.

Not only schools, colleges are also using online channels to continue classes. "We were left with almost 40 per cent of syllabus when the college closed. Immediately, we started recording and uploading video lectures on the pending topics through lecture capturing apps. Flexible teaching hours are enabling students to complete the learning at their own pace. Along with teaching videos, we met students on Zoom sessions to discuss queries and doubts", explains Dr Swaralipi Nandi, Head of BA Psychology, English and Journalism, Loyola Academy.

Final year students are being offered guidance on their projects and various entrance examinations on a one-to-one basis over WhatsApp. Also, we make sure we are available for them for clearing their doubts, or for a reassuring chat about future, she adds.

Osmania University's Psychology Department is also keeping its students engaged through online classes. "We are using Skype to offer online classes to our students. However, some of our students are attend able to attend online classes as they live in remote places. We are sending them PPTs and checking their progress periodically," said Dr Anupama, Head of Psychology, Osmania University.

That way, technology has come to the rescue of schools and colleges, enabling them to take online classes during the ongoing corona crisis.

