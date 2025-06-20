Live
Huge Data Leak Exposes 16 Billion Passwords – Google Urges Safer Login Methods
A massive data leak of 16 billion login details from popular sites like Google, Facebook, and Apple has been found. Google advises users to switch to safer login methods like passkeys to protect their accounts.
Experts found a very big leak of 16 billion login details, like passwords. This data has accounts from popular sites like Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, Telegram, and some government sites.
Earlier this year, a big list with 184 million records was found open on the internet. Experts say this was only a small part of a bigger problem.
They found 30 big sets of leaked data. Some have up to 3.5 billion records. These include social media, VPN, work, and developer accounts. All data is new from early 2025.
Experts say this is not old data being shared again. Bad people can use this data to trick people, take over accounts, and cheat with work emails.
Because the data is from popular sites, the problem is very big.
Google Tells People to Make Accounts Safer
Because of leaks like this, Google tells people to make their Gmail safer. Google says to stop using passwords and even two-step checks.
Google wants people to use passkeys or sign in with social apps. Passkeys let people log in with their phone’s fingerprint, face, or pattern. This makes accounts safer and harder to hack.
Passkeys help stop bad people from stealing logins.