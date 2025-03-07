Infosys to Require Employees to Work at Least 10 Days a Month in Office Starting March

Infosys has announced that from March 10, 2025, employees must work in the office for at least 10 days each month. The company is updating its attendance system to make sure employees follow this rule.

Around 3.23 lakh employees, including software engineers and team leaders, will be affected. However, higher-level managers will not be included in this policy.

Employees will no longer be automatically allowed to work from home. They must come to the office for at least 10 days a month, or more if needed for their job. The goal is to balance flexibility with having enough people in the office when necessary.