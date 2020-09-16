iOS 14 To Roll Out Today; Is Your iPhone Compatible? Check Out

Today iOS 14 will start rolling out to everyone across the globe. On Tuesday while concluding the keynote, Tim Cook announced that the iOS 14 update would be available to compatible devices today, i.e. September 16. Apart from iOS 14, Cook also said that iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 would also be rolled out for compatible devices.

Apple event, which was held on Tuesday focused on two products majorly - the Apple Watch and the iPad. Though, one big news that surfaced of the company's virtual 'Time Flies' keynote was that the iOS 14 is being released on September 16 for compatible iPhones. For iPhone users, the devices that received iOS 13 will also get the iOS 14 update. Before assuming on what you will get in the latest iOS 14, below is the list of iPhones which is set to receive the new update.



List of iOS 14 Compatible iPhones



For the below-mentioned devices iOS 4 will be available to download as an over-the-air update. Here's a list of iPhone devices which can receive the new iOS 14 update:

 iPhone 11



 iPhone 11 Pro

 iPhone 11 Pro Max

 iPhone XS

 iPhone XS Max

 iPhone XR

 iPhone X

 iPhone 8

 iPhone 8 Plus

 iPhone 7

 iPhone 7 Plus

 iPhone 6s

 iPhone 6s Plus

 iPhone SE (1st generation)

 iPhone SE (2nd generation)

 iPod touch (7th generation)

iOS 14 Release Time



In India, the iOS 14 will be available at 10:30 pm IST. The latest iOS update is being rolled out step by step and will start showing up on compatible devices gradually.

Before updating your iPhone, ensure that it is fully charged and connected to a Wi-Fi connection to save mobile data. The iOS 14 update is above 4GB in size and will vary based on the iPhone model.

