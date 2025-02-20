iPhone 16e Launched in India: Price, Features, and Everything You Need to Know

Apple's iPhone 16e, which was so far referred to as the iPhone SE 4 in leaks, has finally launched globally, including India, after years of speculation and leaks. The phone packs a host of flagship-level features, including support for Apple Intelligence, which is undoubtedly its standout feature. It shares this capability with the iPhone 16 lineup as well. Moreover, the iPhone 16e gets high-end hardware, including the Apple A18 chipset, a 3nm processor that is also used in the standard iPhone 16 models. And yes, the iPhone 16e adopts a modern design with thin, symmetrical bezels and Face ID, reminiscent of the iPhone 14. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPhone 16e, which will compete in India’s upper-midrange and entry-level market. Read on for the details.

iPhone 16e: Specifications and Features

Performance

One of the highlights of the iPhone 16e is its Apple A18 chipset, one of Apple’s two current flagship processors (along with the A18 Pro found in the iPhone 16 Pro models), which is also found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This makes it one of the best-performing chipsets in the industry. Having the A18 chipset also enables Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16e, a first for a budget iPhone model. That said, it does lack some hardware features, such as the camera control button found on the more premium iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16e Display

The iPhone 16e features a significantly more modern display compared to its predecessor, the iPhone SE (2022), also known as the iPhone SE 3. It sports a 6.1-inch, 60Hz panel, similar to previous numbered iPhone models like the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and even the iPhone 16. However, unlike the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, which feature Dynamic Island, the iPhone 16e retains the tried-and-true notch setup, last seen on models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, as well as older devices all the way up to the iPhone X. For the first time, a budget iPhone model comes equipped with Face ID, marking the departure of Touch ID from the SE line.

iPhone 16e Design and Build

The iPhone 16e is built with an aluminum and glass frame, with flat sides. It will be available in two color options, including black and white. One significant design change is the introduction of the action button, which it shares with the iPhone 15 Pro and the current iPhone 16 lineup. As a result, Apple has removed the traditional mute switch, which was present on previous iPhone SE models.

Another notable update is the adoption of USB-C as the default charging port, meaning that all modern iPhones now feature USB-C. This officially marks the end of both the Touch ID and the Lightning connector on Apple's latest iPhones.

Cameras

The iPhone 16e features a single-camera setup, just like previous SE models. It includes a 48MP sensor with Apple's Fusion camera technology. While there is no ultra-wide or telephoto lens, the 2-in-1 Fusion technology allows for 2x optical-quality zoom, delivering better results than traditional digital zoom.

It is worth noting that the iPhone 16 also benefits from this Fusion camera technology, which allows for 2x portrait shots. That said, the iPhone 16 has an ultra-wide shooter, so that is still a major difference, and it lacks the ability to take space videos and photos.

Battery life

Apple claims that the iPhone 16e offers up to 26 hours of video playback, which is a significant improvement over the previous generation.

iPhone 16e price and availability in India

The iPhone 16e starts with 128GB of storage and costs ₹59,900. There are also 256GB and 512GB variants, priced at ₹69,900 and ₹89,900, respectively.

Pre-orders will begin at 6:30 PM IST on February 21, and the device will be available on February 28.