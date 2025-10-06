Jensen Huang on Trump’s $100K H-1B Fee: A Step Forward, But a Barrier to the American Dream

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has weighed in on US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to hike the H-1B visa fee to $100,000, calling it both a positive step and a potential obstacle to innovation. Huang believes that while the new policy aims to curb visa misuse, it could also make it harder for skilled immigrants to pursue the “American dream.”

Last month, the Trump administration announced a significant revision to the H-1B visa program, increasing the application fee from $1,000 to $100,000. The move has stirred debate across the US tech industry. Proponents argue that the change will discourage misuse of the visa system and prioritize domestic hiring. Critics, however, warn that the steep cost could lock out smaller companies and foreign professionals who play a key role in driving technological progress.

Speaking on The BG2 Podcast with investors Brad Gerstner and David Sacks, Huang struck a nuanced tone. “It’s a great start,” he said, referring to Trump’s efforts to prevent misuse. “But the $100,000 fee probably sets the bar a little too high.”

Huang expressed concern that the revised fee might discourage talented international students and skilled professionals from building their careers in the United States. He noted that while the policy’s goal of protecting American jobs is understandable, its execution could have unintended consequences. “It’s a great start,” Huang reiterated, “but the $100,000 fee probably sets the bar a little too high.”

The H-1B visa program allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialized fields such as technology and engineering. The Trump administration’s proposal is intended to push companies to prioritize domestic talent, but industry leaders fear it may instead benefit large corporations capable of absorbing the hefty fee. Smaller startups and research-driven firms, they argue, could be priced out of the competition for top global talent.

Huang acknowledged this imbalance, warning that such policies could drive innovation and investment overseas. “At least it eliminates illegal immigration,” he said, recognizing the policy’s intent. “But we have to be careful that it doesn’t make foreign students uncomfortable or push them away.”

As a Taiwanese immigrant who moved to the US as a teenager, Huang spoke from personal experience about the role of immigration in fueling American innovation. “Smart people’s desire to come to America and smart students’ desire to stay — those are what I would call KPIs, early indicators of future success,” he said.

Huang’s latest remarks mark a more measured stance compared to his earlier comments alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on CNBC. At the time, Huang had said he was “glad to see President Trump making the moves he’s making,” calling immigration “the foundation of the American dream.”

While acknowledging the intent behind the new policy, Huang emphasized that reforms should balance protection with accessibility. “Any move that addresses the country’s ability to attract and keep top talent is a step in the right direction,” he said. “The H-1B visa change is a good start — but it shouldn’t be the end.”

Nvidia, notably, is one of the largest sponsors of H-1B visa holders in the US, with 1,519 filings in the last fiscal year. The company employs around 36,000 people worldwide.