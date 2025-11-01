Jio Offers 18-Month Free Google AI Pro Subscription Worth ₹35,100 for 5G Users — Check Eligibility and How to Claim

Reliance Jio has announced an exciting new offer for its users — an 18-month free subscription to Google AI Pro worth ₹35,100. The initiative marks a major step in Jio’s expansion beyond telecom services, diving deeper into the artificial intelligence space with Google’s powerful AI suite.

According to the company’s announcement, this offer is currently being rolled out as early access for users aged between 18 and 25 years, with a nationwide rollout expected soon. All you need to qualify is an active Jio 5G plan priced at ₹349 or above — no additional payments or hidden charges required.

How to Claim the Free Google AI Pro Subscription

Jio confirmed that both prepaid and postpaid users on unlimited 5G plans are eligible for the offer. Users in the eligible age group will see a ‘Claim Now’ banner inside the MyJio app. A single tap on this option activates the 18-month complimentary Google AI Pro subscription instantly.

For those who don’t see the banner yet, a ‘Register Interest’ option will appear instead. This means they’ll be included in the next phase of rollout. While Jio hasn’t specified the exact date for a full launch, the company hinted that the expansion is on the way given the overwhelming interest.

Existing Google AI Pro subscribers aren’t left behind either. Jio clarified that they can switch to the free plan once their current billing cycle ends, ensuring that loyal customers benefit too.

What You Get with Google AI Pro

The Google AI Pro package offers premium access to some of Google’s most advanced tools. Subscribers can explore Gemini 2.5 Pro, the company’s high-performance AI model that powers reasoning, coding, and creative writing. The plan also includes extended access to Nano Banana and Veo 3.1, tools that enable AI-based image and video generation.

Additionally, users get access to NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered research and summarisation assistant, designed to simplify workflows and boost productivity. The plan also bundles 2TB of cloud storage, shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos, making it a comprehensive digital suite for both creators and professionals.

Jio’s AI Push and Global Context

This bold partnership between Jio and Google signals the telecom giant’s growing ambition to lead India’s AI revolution. It comes shortly after OpenAI’s launch of the free ChatGPT Go plan in India, and ahead of similar initiatives by other telecom players.

While OpenAI’s plan offers a lighter version of its chatbot, Google AI Pro is more comparable to ChatGPT Plus, which costs around ₹1,999 ($20) per month. Earlier this year, one of Jio’s competitors also offered users a free one-year Perplexity AI Pro subscription, but Jio’s latest move clearly tops that in both value and brand power.

So, if you’re a Jio 5G user, this could be your gateway to exploring the world of next-generation AI tools — completely free. Head over to the MyJio app, look for the ‘Claim Now’ banner, and unlock your AI-powered future today.