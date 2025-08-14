Leaked Specs Reveal Insta360 Go Ultra with New Design and 4K/60fps Recording

The next-generation wearable action camera from Insta360 appears set for a major overhaul. Dubbed the Insta360 Go Ultra, the device’s design and specifications have surfaced online ahead of its official announcement, thanks to reliable tipster Roland Quandt.

Unlike the pill-shaped predecessors, the Go Ultra sports a compact square form factor, measuring just over an inch (30mm) per side. The lens is positioned in the corner, giving it a more balanced look for mounting in various positions. Weighing 53 grams, it is heavier than the Go 3 (35.5g) and Go 2 (26.5g), but the trade-off comes with a significant performance boost.

The Go Ultra is tipped to feature a new 1/1.28-inch sensor, supporting crisp 4K video at 60 frames per second — double the framerate of last year’s Go 3S. Users can also expect advanced stabilisation, horizon lock, and an Active HDR mode for more vibrant 4K/30fps footage.

A redesigned Action Pod is also part of the upgrade, complete with a flip-up screen for live previews and functioning as a wireless remote. While specific battery life figures remain under wraps, the dock is expected to extend runtime for longer shooting sessions.

Although past Insta360 Go models have launched in mid-year, the official release date for the Go Ultra is still unknown. If the leaks prove accurate, creators and vloggers could soon have a more powerful, pocket-sized camera option to capture their adventures.