LimeChat partners Microsoft to launch AI chatbot for e-commerce support

New Delhi : LimeChat, a human-level chatbot startup that enables D2C brands, in collaboration with Microsoft, on Thursday announced the release of an advanced AI-powered chatbot for e-commerce customer support. Leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, the company has introduced its enhanced chat automation tailored for e-commerce.

According to LimeChat, this technology is designed to provide an enhanced, efficient, secure, and personalised customer service experience, marking a new chapter in support solutions.

"Partnering with Microsoft elevates customer support standards. By harnessing Microsoft Azure's retrieval algorithms, embedding models, and LLMs, we're transforming customer interactions significantly," Nikhil Gupta, Founder, LimeChat, said in a statement.

As per the company, this is LimeChat's Agent Assist -- a feature crafted to provide support agents with deeper AI-driven insights, enabling them to tackle complex queries 20 per cent faster.

“LimeChat is a key disruptor in the e-commerce space, and we are pleased to announce our collaboration to redefine customer service with the power of AI. Our collaboration fueled by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service is designed to empower every business to achieve more with AI," said Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India.

Some of the key advantages of LimeChat's hybrid support automation system include cost-effective customer support solutions, enhanced customer satisfaction metrics, boosted customer loyalty, opportunity for revenue growth etc.

