LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky Embraces AI, Warns of Job Market Disruption Ahead

In a recent conversation with Bloomberg, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky offered candid insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the workplace. He expressed both enthusiasm and caution, emphasizing that while AI will bring immense opportunities, it also poses significant challenges for today’s workforce.

Roslansky, who collaborates closely with Microsoft as the head of LinkedIn, didn’t shy away from revealing his own use of AI. He admitted using Microsoft's Copilot—an AI-powered tool—to refine his emails, especially when communicating with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. “Before I send him an email, I hit the Copilot button to make sure that I sound Satya-smart,” Roslansky confessed. The tool analyzes past messages and context to generate more polished, professional language.

While highlighting the transformative potential of AI, Roslansky noted that it is already changing how people work and learn. “In the long term, it’s a really good thing. I think we are going to see real democratisation in terms of how people can now easily start small businesses, build an app, teach themselves something that used to only be available if you were in some elite educational institution,” he said. However, he acknowledged that the road ahead may be bumpy. “There is going to be a ton of disruption. There’s going to be a ton of uncertainty along the way.”

To navigate this shift, Roslansky urged professionals to focus on uniquely human skills that AI cannot replicate—like communication, collaboration, and creativity. He recommended staying informed and continually upskilling to remain competitive in an evolving job market.

LinkedIn’s internal data supports the growing trend. The number of job listings requiring AI skills has seen a sharp increase, and more users are proactively adding these skills to their profiles. The platform itself has integrated AI-driven features that help users improve their job applications and gain deeper insights into job descriptions.

Despite the advancements, Roslansky acknowledged that LinkedIn users are cautious about over-relying on AI, especially in how they present themselves. He shared that posts that seem overly robotic or clearly AI-generated can harm a user’s professional image. “LinkedIn is a professional image for many users. So, if a post looks clearly AI-written, people will call it out,” he said.

Another area of concern is the rise of fake profiles, made easier by AI. In response, LinkedIn has ramped up its verification options, including work email and government ID proof, to help authenticate user identities and maintain trust on the platform.

While companies like Amazon have hinted at potential workforce reductions due to AI, Roslansky clarified that LinkedIn’s recent job cuts were unrelated. However, he emphasized that all teams within the company are now being encouraged to adopt an "AI-first" mindset.

Looking to the future, Roslansky remains optimistic but grounded. “People are going to have to learn how to re-skill now that their job is changing on them, even if they’re not changing their job,” he said. “There’s this super messy middle, and I think that that is going to be the case with AI. It’s naive to think otherwise.”