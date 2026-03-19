motorola Edge 70 Fusion: A premium mid-range phone that pushes boundaries

motorola has been quietly strengthening its mid-range lineup, and the motorola Edge 70 Fusion is a clear example of how far the brand has come. With a striking quad curved display, dependable Snapdragon performance, and a massive battery, this phone aims to deliver a near flagship experience without drifting into premium pricing territory.

What truly sets the Edge 70 Fusion apart is how thoughtfully its features come together. From its ultra-smooth 144 Hz display to the Sony-backed camera system and moto AI enhancements, this motorola mobile feels designed for people who want power, polish, and practicality in one device.

If you’re planning an upgradeor even looking for a capable secondary phone, this device is well worth considering. And with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, buying the motorola Edge 70 Fusion becomes far more convenient, letting you split the cost into affordable monthly instalments over 3 to 60 months, with zessro down payment options available on select variants.

motorola Edge 70 Fusion: motorola’s strongest mid-ranger yet

With the Edge 70 Fusion, motorola brings features usually reserved for higher-end phones into the mid-range segment. The handset also introduces moto AI, motorola’s suite of smart tools designed to assist with daily tasks through contextual intelligence and personalised suggestions.

Despite its slim, stylish design, the phone is built to last. The Edge 70 Fusion carries MIL STD 810H military-grade durability, along with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against dust, water, and even underwater exposure, something rarely seen at this price point.

Key specifications at a glance





RAM 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Display 6.78-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED quad-curved display, 144 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,500 Hz touch sampling rate Rear cameras 50MP (OIS) main + 13MP ultrawide Front camera 32MP Battery 7,000 mAh with 68W TurboPower charging support Operating system Android 16 Durability IP68/IP69 dust, water, and underwater protection; MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability

A display that truly stands out

One of the strongest highlights of the motorola Edge 70 Fusion is its display. The large 6.78-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED panel delivers sharp visuals, deep contrast, and accurate colours. Thanks to the 144 Hz refresh rate, scrolling feels fluid and animations look noticeably smoother, whether you’re browsing, gaming, or watching videos.

motorola has also pushed brightness levels, with the display peaking at 5,200 nits, ensuring clear visibility even under harsh sunlight. Gamers and power users will appreciate the 1,500 Hz touch sampling rate, which makes touch responses feel instant.

Display highlights:

Crisp 1.5K resolution on a quad curved AMOLED panel

144 Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals

Up to 5,200 nits peak brightness

Highly responsive touch input

Premium design, built to last

The Edge 70 Fusion strikes a great balance between elegance and durability. Its quad curved body feels sleek in hand, while the solid construction reassures you during everyday use. motorola’s decision to include both IP68 and IP69 certifications makes this phone far more resilient than most mid-range competitors.

It’s also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the fabric-inspired finishes paired with Pantone-certified colours give the phone a refined, premium appeal.

Design highlights:

Comfortable quad curved build

IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance

MIL STD 810H military-grade toughness

Stylish Pantone colour options

Reliable performance with Snapdragon efficiency

At the core of the Edge 70 Fusion is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Designed for balanced performance, it handles daily tasks, multitasking, and casual gaming without breaking a sweat. Paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the phone feels responsive even with multiple apps running in the background.

motorola has also included RAM Boost, which intelligently allocates storage as virtual RAM when required, ensuring steady performance over time.

Cameras that offer versatility and clarity

Photography on the Edge 70 Fusion is handled by a capable dual camera setup. The 50MP Sony LYT 710 primary sensor, supported by optical image stabilisation, captures detailed photos with natural colours. The 13MP ultra-wide lens doubles as a macro camera, allowing you to shoot wide landscapes as well as close up shots.

Camera highlights:

Rear: 50MP main (OIS) + 13MP ultrawide lens with macro support

Front: 32MP selfie camera

Video: 4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps

Massive battery for extended use

Battery life is another major strength here. The 7,000 mAh battery easily lasts through a full day of heavy usageand often more. When it’s time to recharge, 68W TurboPower charging ensures you’re back up and running quickly, delivering hours of usage in just minutes.

Battery highlights:

7,000 mAh battery capacity

68W TurboPower fast charging, which offers all-day power in just 10 minutes

Clean software and future-ready connectivity

The motorola Edge 70 Fusion runs on Android 16, offering a clean, near stock Android experience with minimal bloatware. motorola has also committed to 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates, making this phone a reliable long-term choice.

Connectivity options are equally solid, with support for 5G, Wi Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and a USB Type C port, alongside comprehensive GPS standards.

motorola Edge 70 Fusion- Prices and variants in India

This motorola mobile is available in two RAM and two storage options. Buyers can choose between 8GB and 12GB RAM depending on their performance needs, while storage options include 128GB and 256GB variants. The smartphone comes in three Pantone colour options: Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Country Air, and Pantone Blue Surf.





motorola Edge 70 Fusion (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM) Rs. 26,999 motorola Edge 70 Fusion (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) Rs. 29,999 motorola Edge 70 Fusion (12GB RAM + 256GB ROM) Rs. 32,999





*Disclaimer: Prices may vary depending on location and retailer. Please check the latest pricing at your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Why the motorola Edge 70 Fusion makes sense

The Edge 70 Fusion ticks many of the right boxes for mid-range buyers:

Exceptional battery life with fast charging

A sharp, ultra-smooth 144 Hz AMOLED display

Dependable Snapdragon performance

Strong durability with IP and military-grade ratings

Clean software backed by long-term updates

Buying the motorola Edge 70 Fusion on Easy EMIs

You can purchase the motorola mobilefrom 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India. With Easy EMI options, you don’t have to pay the full amount upfront.

How to buy: