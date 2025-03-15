Live
- Women’s ODI WC Qualifier to be held in Lahore from April 9-19
- Dola Purnima celebrated with fervour
- Yuvraj smashes 7 sixes as India Masters make final
- Akshay Bhatia is tied second at Players C’ship
- India’s challenge ends at Birmingham
- 17K people died in road accidents in 3 years
- The hottest investment trend in 2025: How does cloud mining change the fate of ordinary people?
- Munmun Dutta: We Bengalis love food
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 15 March, 2025
- Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion has become almost a way of putting out what I’m strongly feeling
NASA, SpaceX begin efforts to bring back Sunita Williams
Highlights
Washington: NASA and SpaceX will launch the Crew-10 mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams and...
Washington: NASA and SpaceX will launch the Crew-10 mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded in space for nine months due to Boeing's Starliner issues. The announcement follows a 24-hour delay caused by a technical fault with the Falcon 9 rocket's ground support clamp arm. If successful, Williams and Wilmore are expected to depart the ISS after March 20.
Next Story