NASA, SpaceX begin efforts to bring back Sunita Williams

Washington: NASA and SpaceX will launch the Crew-10 mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded in space for nine months due to Boeing's Starliner issues. The announcement follows a 24-hour delay caused by a technical fault with the Falcon 9 rocket's ground support clamp arm. If successful, Williams and Wilmore are expected to depart the ISS after March 20.