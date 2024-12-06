OnePlus 13: Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of January 2025 Launch

The highly anticipated OnePlus 13 is set to launch globally and in India in January 2025, and excitement is building as new details emerge. Recently, the OnePlus India website teased the phone’s design, which closely resembles that of its Chinese counterpart. Amazon confirmed that the flagship device will be available on its website post-launch, disclosing various AI features that may attract buyers.

OnePlus 13 on Amazon

On its microsite dedicated to OnePlus 13, Amazon has now formally listed OnePlus's flagship on its app. The site indicates the device will run OxygenOS, built on Android 15, with powerful AI functionalities. It includes

AI Detail Boost

AI Unblur

AI Reflection Eraser

AI Notes, among others

Expected Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to boast impressive hardware and design:

Display: A 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Snapdragon 8 Elite is powered by up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

Cameras: Triple rear cameras, including:

50MP main camera with OIS support.

50MP ultra-wide lens.

50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Front camera: A 32MP selfie shooter.

Battery: A robust 6000mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Expected Pricing in India

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to launch at around ₹70,000 in India. However, rumours suggest a possible price hike this year. Official pricing details will be revealed during the launch event.