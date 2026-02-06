  1. Home
Oppo launches Reno15c

  • Created On:  6 Feb 2026 1:03 PM IST
Oppo, India smartphone maker, has launched OPPO Reno15c model, designed to make the core Reno experience more accessible to a wider audience of travellers, creators and photography enthusiasts.

Combining refined design, long-lasting endurance, and intelligent AI features, the new model delivers the core strengths of the Reno series in a more accessible package.

The new device will be available for purchase in India starting 5 February 2026, in Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue. At the heart of the model is a powerful 7000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, paired with an immersive AMOLED display, reliable performance, and durability, as well as ColorOS 16, making it a dependable everyday companion for users constantly on the move.

