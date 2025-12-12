Samsung Accidentally Hints at Major Charging Upgrade for Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup is edging closer to launch, and a small slip-up by the company may have just confirmed one of the Ultra model’s biggest upgrades. A new 60W charging adapter, quietly published on Samsung’s own website, has sparked fresh excitement by hinting that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally set to move beyond the long-standing 45W charging ceiling. With new leaks also surfacing around the battery, the Ultra variant appears poised for a meaningful power-focused refresh, even if the rest of the lineup stays relatively familiar.

New 60W Charger Offers Strongest Hint Yet

Rumours about Samsung boosting the S26 Ultra’s charging speed have circulated for months, but the silent listing of the new 60W adapter — discovered by @yabhishekhd and later detailed by @SamMobile — has given those reports new credibility. The charger, carrying model number EP-T6010, delivers up to 60W via a single USB-C port. It marks a shift to the USB PD 3.1 PPS standard, an upgrade from Samsung’s earlier 45W PD 3.0 PPS solution. It’s also designed for better energy efficiency with a minimal 5mW standby power draw.

A Practical Upgrade for Everyday Users

For users of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the jump could mean a noticeably smoother experience. Samsung’s previous 45W speeds were achievable only when pairing the phone with a 5A USB-C cable and a compatible charging brick. The new EP-T6010 skips this limitation entirely, offering its full 60W output at 3A across the 5–20V range. In simpler terms, most high-quality USB-C cables should now unlock top-tier charging performance without accessory hassles.

Samsung is expected to promote this upgrade under the “Super Fast Charging 3.0” banner. Internal labels inside early One UI 8.5 firmware reference the feature as “level 4,” pointing toward more intelligent charging management. Based on leaks, the device is likely to draw around 55W on an empty battery, reduce to 45W once it crosses 15%, and further slow after 70% to keep heat and wear in check. Wireless charging is also rumoured to receive overdue attention, possibly jumping from 15W to 25W and adding magnets for native Qi 2.2 support.

Battery and Hardware Expectations

Battery capacity remains a point of discussion. While earlier reports suggested Samsung might reuse the long-standing 5,000mAh cell, new leaks from China now claim the S26 Ultra could house a 5,200mAh unit. The bump isn’t dramatic, but when combined with faster wired and wireless charging, it promises a more flexible all-day power experience.

Surprisingly, the biggest hardware changes might end with charging. According to Korea’s The Elec, Samsung will likely retain the same camera configuration used in the Galaxy S25 series. Rising component costs reportedly pushed the brand to shelve plans for new sensors, prioritising stable pricing instead — a strategy similar to Apple’s recent approach with the base iPhone 17.

Launch Timeline and Expected Pricing

In India, the Galaxy S25 lineup started at Rs 80,999 for the base model, Rs 99,999 for the Plus, and Rs 1,29,999 for the Ultra. Samsung is expected to follow the same three-model format with the S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. While the Ultra variant may enter mass production ahead of the others, supply chain delays could shift the global launch from Samsung’s usual January slot to February 2026.