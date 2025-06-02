Samsung Eyes Perplexity AI Partnership to Redefine Smartphone AI Strategy

Samsung appears to be preparing a major revamp of its AI strategy because ongoing discussions focus on integrating Samsung Perplexity AI into its smartphone ecosystem. Samsung holds advanced negotiations with the American startup Perplexity AI to preload its assistant on forthcoming devices and to make substantial investments in the company according to Bloomberg.

Samsung could implement Perplexity’s AI tools across various platforms such as Samsung AI browser and Bixby assistant and potentially its operating system should the agreement succeed. Samsung plans to implement the changes initially this year followed by a full implementation during the Galaxy S26 series release in 2026. The report shows that these plans remain unstable and may undergo changes before an official announcement occurs.

The partnership will mark a fundamental change in Samsung’s AI strategy. The company has predominantly utilized Google’s Gemini to drive the AI capabilities in its Galaxy AI suite. A partnership with Perplexity would enable Samsung to expand its AI options while lessening its Gemini replacement.

This deal represents Perplexity's biggest mobile partnership to date. The startup currently works alongside Motorola to integrate its AI assistant into both the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra devices.

Samsung started discussions with Perplexity AI on Samsung earlier this year and recent meetings in South Korea brought them closer to completing their deal. Samsung will likely emerge as one of the top investors in Perplexity's next funding round as well as pursue software Samsung AI integration opportunities. Samsung NEXT, the investment arm of Samsung, provided funding to the startup in 2024.

Apple recently displayed their interest in exploring Perplexity’s technological capabilities. Apple services head Eddy Cue explained during the antitrust trial against Google that his company initiated talks to explore Perplexity search tools for Siri as an alternative to Google or ChatGPT because they were impressed by Perplexity's capabilities. The potential impact of a Samsung-Perplexity partnership on the current discussions between Apple and Perplexity is yet unknown.











