Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Debuts with AI Features and Intel Core Ultra Processors

After months of anticipation, Samsung has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, a 2-in-1 Windows 11 PC packed with Intel Core Ultra series 2 processors and Galaxy AI features. This latest release from the Korean tech giant emphasizes performance, AI capabilities, and productivity, blending smartphone AI features with the convenience of a large-screen laptop.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 offers a range of advanced features, including Chat Assistant, Circle to Search, and Live Translate, which are accessible directly on the laptop’s interface. These AI tools enhance user productivity and bring smartphone-like functionality to the device. This model represents a significant step forward in Samsung’s goal to merge mobile and PC experiences.



Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: Features and Specifications

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 comes equipped with a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and 3K resolution. The display also features Intel ARC GPU integration for a smoother gaming experience. The laptop’s S Pen support adds convenience in tablet mode, providing users with seamless multitasking capabilities.

At just 12.8mm thick and weighing only 1.69 kilograms, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 combines portability with power. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra series 2 processors, which boast 47 TOPS of NPU power and integrate over 300 AI-accelerated features across various apps. The inclusion of Microsoft Phone Link allows users to sync their smartphones—such as Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series or Google Pixel devices—to the laptop, enabling easy access to Android AI features like Note Assist and Live Translate.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: Price and Availability

Though the official price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 has yet to be announced, pre-orders on the UK website list it at EUR 1899 for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model. Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 will be available in select markets, including Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the U.S., with sales set to begin in September.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is designed for users seeking a blend of high performance and advanced AI features, making it a standout choice in the 2-in-1 laptop category.