Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Makes a Great Entry in India with a Record 250,000 Pre-bookings in Three Days

Samsung, India’s largest electronics company, announced today that its recently launched flagship Galaxy S24 series has secured record pre-bookings, making it the most successful S series ever. More than 250,000 customers in India have ordered a Galaxy S24 smartphone since pre-bookings opened in the country three days ago on January 18. For comparison, Samsung had secured 250,000 pre-bookings for its Galaxy S23 series over a three-week period in India.



"Galaxy S24 series, powered by Galaxy AI, ushers in a new era of mobile revolution and puts the power of AI in the hands of consumers to open up new possibilities. With Galaxy S24, consumers can transcend the barriers of communication and maximize their productivity and creativity to empower their everyday lives. The huge success of the Galaxy S24 series demonstrates that Indian consumers are early adopters of new technology. I would like to thank our consumers for their overwhelming response to the Galaxy S24 series," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.



The ’Made in India’ Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 smartphones enhance and redefine the phone’s most fundamental role – communication - with Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Transcript Assist features. AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi. In the car, Android Auto will automatically summarize incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions.



Galaxy S24 marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut an intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google. Users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. For specific searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web.



Galaxy S24 series’ ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image-capturing abilities and maximize creative freedom. The Quad Tele System on Galaxy S24 Ultra now comes with a new 5x optical zoom lens that works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x, thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom.

With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any condition, even when zoomed in. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s larger pixel size, now 1.4 μm, is 60% bigger, helping capture more light in dim conditions. Wider optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation help reduce blur. Both front and rear cameras are equipped with a Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction.



Galaxy AI editing tools on the Galaxy S24 series enable simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster. Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo, while Generative Edit can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AI to amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata.



The new Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look. Super HDR reveals lifelike previews before the shutter is ever pressed.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy that delivers remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing. In all three Galaxy S24 models, 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rates improve performance efficiency.



Galaxy S24 Ultra comes a 1.9 times larger vapor chamber, improving device surface temperature while also maximizing sustained performance power. Ray tracing enables life-like visuals with superior shadow and reflection effects. Galaxy S24 reaches 2600nit peak brightness, making it the brightest Galaxy smartphone ever. Corning® Gorilla® Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced for superior durability.

Galaxy S24+ comes with a 6.7-inch screen, and Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch display. Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch flatter display, optimized not just for viewing but also for productivity. Galaxy S24+ now supports the same level of QHD+ found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing device durability and longevity.



Galaxy S24 series is secured by Samsung Knox for safeguarding critical information and protection against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection. Galaxy S24 users have full control over how much they allow their data to enhance AI experiences through Advanced Intelligence settings, which can disable online processing of data for AI features.

The Galaxy S24 series continues Samsung’s commitment to extending the product lifecycle, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates to help users reliably experience the optimized performance of their Galaxy devices for even longer.



Price and Availability

Specifications Ram Storage Colours MOP (INR) Galaxy S24 8GB 256GB Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black 79,999 8GB 512GB 89,999 Galaxy S24+ 12GB 256GB Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black 99,999 12GB 512GB 109,999 Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black 129,999 12GB 512GB 139,999 12GB 1TB Titanium Gray 159,999

Prebook Offers

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 Ultra & Galaxy S24+ will get benefits worth INR 22,000, and those pre-booking Galaxy S24 will get benefits worth INR 15,000.